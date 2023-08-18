OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I were worth $1,375,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 883.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 355,193 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 118,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth $44,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEC remained flat at $11.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.