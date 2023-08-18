Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

