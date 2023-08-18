Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 717,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,327. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

