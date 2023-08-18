Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
