Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

OHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

