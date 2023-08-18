Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.09

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.09 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 23.10 ($0.29). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.29), with a volume of 16,612 shares.

Oncimmune Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.35. The company has a market capitalization of £17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Oncimmune

In related news, insider Adam Hill purchased 48,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($12,885.58). Company insiders own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

