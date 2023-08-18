Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.09

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONCGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.09 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 23.10 ($0.29). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.29), with a volume of 16,612 shares.

Oncimmune Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.35. The company has a market capitalization of £17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Oncimmune

In related news, insider Adam Hill purchased 48,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($12,885.58). Company insiders own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Oncimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.