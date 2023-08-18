One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut One Liberty Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 91,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,162. The company has a market cap of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 137.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at $929,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

