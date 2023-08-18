OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.31.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 358,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

