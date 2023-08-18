Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONTO. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $110.50. 185,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,264. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $92,552.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

