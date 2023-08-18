Oppenheimer Cuts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $36.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MediWound Trading Down 1.3 %

MediWound stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,251. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.39% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

