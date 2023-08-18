Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $149.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BILL opened at $101.52 on Friday. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BILL by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.