Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,704.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,704.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

