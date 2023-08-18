Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. 1,249,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,366. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

