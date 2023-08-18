Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.

NYSE ORC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

