Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORCFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 610,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.21%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -172.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

