Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 610,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.21%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -172.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

