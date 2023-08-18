Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 610,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.70.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.21%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -172.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orchid Island Capital
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.