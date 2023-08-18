Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 34.6% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $52.77 million and $9.98 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,033.96 or 1.00084071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

