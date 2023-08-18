Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.67

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and traded as high as $78.53. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $22.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

