Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otter Tail

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.4 %

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 21,172.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.