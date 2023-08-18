Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells $679,000.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,457,265 shares in the company, valued at $16,684,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OUST stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ouster by 111.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
