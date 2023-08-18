Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 86.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 223,590 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $774,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $482,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

