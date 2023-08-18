Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 867,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,621. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

