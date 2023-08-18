Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.50.

OXM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,474. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

