Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 507.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $631,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

