Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $142.32. 1,152,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

