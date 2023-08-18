Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,809,646,000 after buying an additional 492,960 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $279.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,169,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,183,205. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. The company has a market capitalization of $720.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.13.

View Our Latest Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $11,191,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.