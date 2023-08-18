Oxler Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.43. 1,751,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

