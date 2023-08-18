Oxler Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ES traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.