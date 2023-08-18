P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 2.4%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. 5,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $519.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 73,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $287,643.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,535,611 shares in the company, valued at $191,230,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 50,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,158.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,693,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,363,596.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 73,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $287,643.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,230,307.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 301,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,185 over the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 333.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 260.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

