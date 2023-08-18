Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPBI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 304,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,316. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

