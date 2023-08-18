Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,776 shares of company stock worth $1,618,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
