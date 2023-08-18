PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $428.95

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.95 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 451.20 ($5.72). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.71), with a volume of 125,126 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.74) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

PageGroup Stock Down 2.0 %

PageGroup Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.76. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,478.26%.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

