Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

PTN opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

