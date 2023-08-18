Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.16. 6,290,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

