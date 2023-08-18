Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.27-$5.40 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,820,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $325,733,000 after buying an additional 116,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

