Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.27-$5.40 EPS.
Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,820,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $325,733,000 after buying an additional 116,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
