Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.27-5.40 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,933,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,625. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $325,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

