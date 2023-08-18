Pascal Touchon Sells 30,766 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,291 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $23,723.06.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,008,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

