Patricia Mulroy Sells 250 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00.
WYNN opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.44 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
