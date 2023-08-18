Patricia Mulroy Sells 250 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.44 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

