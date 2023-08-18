Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Barnes Group accounts for about 3.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.96% of Barnes Group worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 52.03%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.