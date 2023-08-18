Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 646,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,354. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

