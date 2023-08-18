Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $281.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $384.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 81,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.