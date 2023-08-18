Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $31.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

