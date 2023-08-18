Payden & Rygel Buys 237,200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4,941.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,352. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.