Payden & Rygel Buys 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.03. The stock had a trading volume of 582,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,268. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

