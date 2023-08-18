Payden & Rygel Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $817.43. 555,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,055. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $337.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $870.55 and its 200-day moving average is $721.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

