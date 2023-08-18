Payden & Rygel Has $39.41 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

