Payden & Rygel Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $116.89. 1,246,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,075. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

