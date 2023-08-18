Payden & Rygel Purchases New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 588,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $172.42. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

