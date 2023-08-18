Payden & Rygel Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,264. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

