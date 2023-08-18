Payden & Rygel Sells 27,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 30.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 61.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.00. 167,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.07. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

