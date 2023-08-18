Payden & Rygel Sells 515 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 693,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

