PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 4.5%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.90 and last traded at $76.06. Approximately 1,498,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,143,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.